Chris Kirk putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk's nice approach leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Tyler Duncan, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Chris Kirk's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kirk's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On his second stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kirk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
