Chris Baker shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round in 74th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to even for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Baker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baker to 4 over for the round.
