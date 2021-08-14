-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 55th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Hadley hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
