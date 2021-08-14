In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Villegas's 181 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 1 over for the round.