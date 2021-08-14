-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under, Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under, and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Percy's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
