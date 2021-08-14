-
C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan's bunker play leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pan finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and David Lingmerth, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, C.T. Pan had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
