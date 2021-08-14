Byeong Hun An hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

An missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, An hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, An had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 2 under for the round.