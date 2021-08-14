-
Bubba Watson shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Watson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
Watson got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
