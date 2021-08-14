-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tyler Duncan, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, and Roger Sloan are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
At the 545-yard 15th hole par-5, Burgoon hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the day.
