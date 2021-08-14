-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Garnett's 97 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
Garnett got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garnett hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.
