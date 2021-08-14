-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard rolls in 31-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
-
-