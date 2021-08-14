-
Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, David Lingmerth, Ben Taylor, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Brian Stuard, Sebastián Muñoz, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd, and Sung Kang are tied for 7th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brian Gay had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gay's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
