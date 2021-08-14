-
Brendon Todd posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Brendon Todd’s son caddies during practice round at Wyndham
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd’s 6-year-old son Oliver caddies for him during a practice round. Watch as they discuss all things golf and Oliver helps Brendon practice as he preps for tournament week.
Brendon Todd hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Sung Kang are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Brendon Todd had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.
