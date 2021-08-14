-
Branden Grace putts himself to a 6-under 64 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Branden Grace makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Branden Grace makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Branden Grace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Rory Sabbatini, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Branden Grace's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Grace hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 5 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 6 under for the round.
