-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Taylor hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
-
-