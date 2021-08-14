-
Ben Martin shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin sticks approach to set up tap-in birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Ben Martin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 70th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Martin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at 2 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Martin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Martin to 5 over for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 6 over for the round.
