Beau Hossler putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks 24-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris, Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Tyler Duncan, and K.H. Lee are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Beau Hossler hit an approach shot from 179 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
