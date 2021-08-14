-
Austin Eckroat shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to even for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Eckroat had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.
