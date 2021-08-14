-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Anirban Lahiri in the third round at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lahiri finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Piercy, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Anirban Lahiri missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
-
-