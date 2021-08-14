-
-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, Adam Scott, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Landry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Landry to even-par for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Landry hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.
-
-