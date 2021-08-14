-
Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley rolls in 48-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 36th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler McCumber is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smalley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.
Smalley got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Smalley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Smalley at 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
