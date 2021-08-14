  • Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley rolls in 48-footer for birdie at Wyndham

