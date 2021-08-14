In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Rory Sabbatini, Si Woo Kim, Scott Piercy, Brian Stuard, Roger Sloan, and Webb Simpson; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, David Lingmerth, Ben Taylor, Will Zalatoris, Sam Ryder, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes, Harold Varner III, Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Tyler Duncan, and Sung Kang are tied for 9th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Scott hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Scott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scott's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Scott got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scott's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.