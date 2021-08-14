-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Tyler Duncan is in 2nd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Tyler McCumber, Sebastián Muñoz, Roger Sloan, Webb Simpson, and Branden Grace are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hadwin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
