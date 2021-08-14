In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Sebastián Muñoz, Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wise hit his 130 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Wise reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Wise at 4 under for the round.

Wise had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.