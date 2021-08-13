-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
