Xinjun Zhang shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even for the round.
