Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round in 153rd at 6 over; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
Clark got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Clark's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.
