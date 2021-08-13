-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris nearly chips in at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Zalatoris's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
