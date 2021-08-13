-
Will Gordon finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon navigates No. 15 for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
Gordon got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Gordon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gordon hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
