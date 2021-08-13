-
Wes Roach shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Highlights
Wes Roach sinks a 4-foot birdie on No. 10 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Wes Roach makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Wes Roach hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 145th at 5 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Roach's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
Roach got a double bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Roach to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Roach had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Roach suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 4 over for the round.
Roach had a 368-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Roach to 5 over for the round.
