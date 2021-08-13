  • Webb Simpson shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hits his 107-yard wedge to 15 feet, setting up the putt for birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson's solid wedge to set up birdie at Wyndham

