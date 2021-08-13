-
Webb Simpson shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson's solid wedge to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hits his 107-yard wedge to 15 feet, setting up the putt for birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Rory Sabbatini; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 112 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
