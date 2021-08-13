-
Vincent Whaley shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 148th at 4 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Whaley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Whaley's 190 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Whaley's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Whaley's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
