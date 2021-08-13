In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McCumber finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 14th, Tyler McCumber's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCumber went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, McCumber had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McCumber's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.