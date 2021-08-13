-
Tyler Duncan delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Duncan finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under with Justin Rose and Brian Stuard; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Duncan's 190 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 8 under for the round.
