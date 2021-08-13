-
-
Tommy Fleetwood comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Adam Scott moves up the standings, Fowler stays the same
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Tommy Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
Fleetwood hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.
-
-