August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Lewis hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 153rd at 7 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Lewis got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 4 over for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lewis's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 5 over for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lewis to 6 over for the round.
