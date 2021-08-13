-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to even-par for the round.
Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.
