In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 124th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr. his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 6 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 8 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr.'s 162 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the round.