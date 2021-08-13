-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch sinks 33-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Gooch got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gooch's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 1 over for the round.
