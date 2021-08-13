Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Im's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at even-par for the round.

Im hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.