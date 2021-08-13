-
-
Sung Kang rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kang finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sung Kang's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kang's 84 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
-
-