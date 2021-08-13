-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
