Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Straka's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
