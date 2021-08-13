-
-
Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sebastián Muñoz's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 176 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-