In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastian Cappelen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 124th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cappelen's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Cappelen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

Cappelen had a 368-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cappelen to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Cappelen's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Cappelen at 2 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cappelen had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.