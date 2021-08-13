-
Sean O'Hair shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 128th at 1 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 4 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 5 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, O'Hair hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, O'Hair hit his 208 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at 4 over for the round.
