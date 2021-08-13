In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Power's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Power hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

Power his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Power to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Power had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Power chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power had a 366-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Power to even-par for the round.