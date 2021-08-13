-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 67th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Stallings suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.
Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
