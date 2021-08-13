-
Scott Piercy posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie putt at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Piercy finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Rory Sabbatini and Webb Simpson; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
