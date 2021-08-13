-
Scott Harrington shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Harrington's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
